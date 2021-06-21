UN Rights Chief Eyes Visit to China's Xinjiang 'This Year'

The UN rights chief said Monday she hoped she would finally be able to visit the Chinese region of Xinjiang this year and be given “meaningful access”, amid “reports of serious human rights violations”.

Speaking at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s 47th session, Michelle Bachelet also voiced alarm at the “chilling impact” of a sweeping new national security law that took effect in Hong Kong a year ago.

