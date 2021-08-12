UN Reports `significant Progress' Toward Somalia Elections

News18
·3-min read

UNITED NATIONS: The U.N. special envoy for Somalia reported significant progress Thursday in implementing an agreement between the federal government and regional states aimed at holding long-delayed national elections but said greater efforts are needed to ensure electoral security in light of the ongoing threat from the al-Shabab extremist group.

James Swan told the U.N. Security Council that following the May 27 agreement Prime Minister Husein Roble has demonstrated strong leadership and initiative in moving the process forward and has been holding regular meetings with leaders of the regional states on key issues.

There had been growing pressure on Somalias President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after scheduled elections on Feb. 8 failed to take place because of the lack of agreement on how the vote should be carried out. Two regional states said they would not take part without a deal.

Talks between the federal government and regional leaders that began in March broke down in early April. At the presidents request, the lower house of parliament then adopted a special law that extended the terms of current office holders for two years and abandoned a Sept. 17, 2020, agreement on indirect elections, reverting instead to a one-person, one-vote model.

Those decisions sparked widespread opposition, leading to the mobilization of militias, exposing divisions within Somali security forces, and resulting in violent clashes on April 25.

Afer the clashes, President Mohamed on May 1 asked the lower house of parliament to reverse its actions that included extending his mandate for two years.

He asked lawmakers to back the agreement the federal government reached with regional states last Sept. 17 on a way forward for the vote, and he asked prime minister Roble to lead the election preparations and the related security measures. This led to the May 27 agreement on holding indirect elections this year.

Swan told the council that following a prolonged period of uncertainty and heightened tensions, the long-awaited elections in Somalia are now moving forward, albeit somewhat behind schedule.

Ensuring that this process continues to advance, and is inclusive and credible, will need constant effort by all parties involved, and continued leadership by the signatories of the May 27 agreement, he said.

Swan said federal and state election management bodies have been established and the elections for seats in the upper house of Parliament have begun in four states. Meetings have taken place to prepare for elections in Gedo, and the prime minister has appointed an Advocacy Committee to attain the 30% quota of women in the 2021 federal elections, he said.

The U.N. special representative said he is particularly concerned that unless strong measures are put in place now, the womens quota might not be achieved.

Three decades of chaos, from warlords to al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab and the emergence of an Islamic State-linked group, have ripped apart the country that only in the past few years had begun to find its footing.

Swan said preparations for election security are key due to al-Shababs terrorist attacks and insurgent operations, including by encircling communities, especially so in Southwest State.

So far this year, he said, the U.N. political mission in Somalia has recorded reports of 321 civilians killed, mostly attributed to al-Shabab.

There are also alarming increases in sexual violence and violations against children being recorded and these remain a priority area of concern for the United Nations, Swan said.

Ambassador Francisco Madeira, the African Union chairs special representative for Somalia, told the council in a video briefing the AU remains committed to contributing to the strengthening of the capacity of Somalia security institutions which it views as the only way for Somalia to sustainably take control of security of its own country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • 500 kg of beef seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

    Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 5 quintals of beef seized from their possession in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

  • COVID Killed Her Parents: 23-Yr-Old Devika is Now 'Mummy-Papa' to Her 6 Siblings

    23-year-old Devika, who was once just a daughter, is now the head of the family, shouldering the responsibility of looking after her six siblings. Both her parents died due to COVID within just 10 days during the second wave. Devika has five sisters and one brother. The youngest member of the family is her 4-year-old brother. When I asked her how her sisters and brother were dealing with the loss of both their parents, she said she had not yet told her three youngest siblings about it. For now s

  • Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Aug 11

    -US President Joe Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan.

  • Maha: 210 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Thane has reported 210 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,47,153, an official said on Wednesday.

  • 2 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,548

    Port Blair, Aug 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,548 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

  • Delhi police registers case after BJP MP receives extortion call

    New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has begun a probe after Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta allegedly got an extortion call of Rs 5 crore.

  • PM Modi pays tributes to Balaji Tambe

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth.  Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 81.

  • West Bengal: Water level rises in Ganga after heavy rainfall

    Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): Rising water of Ganga River due to continuous heavy rainfall caused river banks in Murshidabad to break on Tuesday.

  • Man drowns in river in UP

    Etawah (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man fell in the Sengar river and drowned as he tried to save himself from a stray cattle fight in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Wednesday, Aug 11 CRICKET: *Preview of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • Mizoram records 863 new COVID-19 cases

    Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 11 (ANI): Mizoram recorded 863 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram on Wednesday.

  • Man sentenced to life for murdering, sodomising boy

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 11 (PTI) A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a boy after sodomising him.  Special Judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sonu.

  • PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

    Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 LOK SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 RAJYA SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 - The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 -The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021 PTI DV

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Union minister Hardeep Puri, Karnataka and Haryana CMs at CII annual meeting -Parliament session related stories -Health ministry update on COVID-19 situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 33 online services of transport dept -NDMC standing committee meeting -Farmers' protest related developments NORTH -Himachal

  • Simranjeet Singh - From Last-Minute Entry in Hockey Squad to Goal-Scorer in Medal Match

    Simranjeet Singh wasn't selected in the Indian men's hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics but after the IOC allowed two extra players to added to each squad, Simran was named. He made his Olympics debut in the match against Spain and scored in it and then went onto score two goals in the bronze medal match.

  • Will focus on improving passenger services, says new Bhopal DRM Bandopadhyay

    Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) Newly-appointed Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay has said his focus will be on further enhancing passenger services, innovations and raising the division's income.

  • Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session.

  • Brazil reports 1,211 more COVID-19 deaths

    Brasilia [Brazil], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 1,211 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 564,773, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

  • Telangana: Former BJP leader found dead in his burnt car's trunk

    Medak (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district Vice-president and businessman, V. Srinivas Prasad was found dead in his burnt car's trunk on Tuesday, police said.

  • PSG Confirms Lionel Messi's Signing With a Video, Argentine Undergoes Medical Test

    Lionel Messi has finally reached his destination and his signing has been confirmed by PSG. The Ligue 1 giants shared a number of posts and videos about the same on social media. Check them out below.