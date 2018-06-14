UN report on Kashmir The issue ended with 1994 resolution, says Jitendra Sing

Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh responded to the latest United Nations (UN) report on Kashmir, on Thursday. The report by the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) stated that gross violation of human rights, demanding international probe. Responding to the report, Singh said, "The issue ends with 1994 resolution which was unanimously passed by Parliament of India, which was also endorsed by all the political parties. If there is any outstanding issue between India and Pakistan as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, it is only that how to retrieve the part of Kashmir that is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan."