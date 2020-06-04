UN Report Exposes ‘Sham’ US-Taliban Peace Deal & Pakistan ‘Nexus’

Taliban’s defiance is yet again out in open ahead of the US Presidential polls in November. The Islamist terror outfit, known for its bloodlust on the streets on Afghanistan, has gone back on its commitment to delink itself with the al-Qaeda – the group responsible for the 9/11 attacks – which killed at least 3000 people on US soil.

While permanent ceasefire from the Taliban remains a distant dream, the United Nations observers are skeptical about the success of the peace deal, which raises several questions.

Were the negotiators of the peace deal aware that the deal was doomed to fail?

Did the US rush through the deal for domestic political brownie points? And, wasn’t the peace deal offering Afghanistan on a platter, voluntarily to the Taliban, for the most brutal and deadliest-ever Islamist rule?

What the 28-Page UN Report Reveals

The latest report of the United Nations Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has further established Pakistan’s direct terror links to terrorism in Afghanistan along with the Afghan Taliban, which continues to maintain ties with the al-Qaeda even in the shadow of the so-called US-Taliban ‘peace deal’ which was signed in Qatar’s capital Doha in February 2020.

The 28-page report begins by stating how over “6,500 Pakistani terrorist fighters are currently active in Pakistan in search of a purpose and livelihood.”

The report goes on to state that, “Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba facilitate the trafficking of terrorist fighters into Afghanistan, who act as advisers, trainers and specialists in improvised explosive devices. Both groups are responsible for carrying out targeted assassinations against government officials and others. Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed were stated to have approximately 800 and 200 armed fighters, respectively, co-located with Taliban forces in Mohmand, Sarah, Due Baba and Sherzad districts of Nangarhar province.”

‘Pakistan’s Terror Links in Afghanistan’

India, which has contributed immensely to the development sector and military in Afghanistan, has long maintained its stance on Pakistan’s proxy role in most terror attacks on Afghan soil. New Delhi has helped Afghanistan with the largest humanitarian aid amidst the coronavirus pandemic, even as all eyes have remained on the peace deal and its implementation on ground.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs was quick to welcome the UN Report stating that it “vindicates India’s long-standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism. That proscribed terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens and recruit, train, arm, finance and operate with impunity from Pakistan with state support. They inflict violence and spread terrorism in the region and other parts of world.”

The inter-mingling of the intelligence and the military wings of Pakistan with the Taliban has hardly remained a secret.

However, it’s also the fear of a stable and strong Afghanistan and India’s increasing role in Kabul which has led to discomfort and nervousness in Islamabad.

Why ‘Inputs in UN Report About Lashkar & Jaish Are Crucial’ For India

“It is striking how frequently Pakistan is referenced in the UN report – especially as the nationality of many fighters based in Afghanistan, and as a key destination for the Afghan drug trade that is enabled to a large extent by the Taliban. There’s also ample mention of Pakistani terror groups, like JeM and LeT, that are close to the Pakistani State and are facilitating activities in Afghanistan. If all this is true, it has considerable implications for a Pakistani State that has put on a full-court press to convince the international community – including the FATF – that it is shutting down its terrorist networks,” says Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director, Asia Program, The Wilson Centre, Washington, DC.

Interestingly, the report comes merely weeks after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi, and sought their support in the peace process. Khalilzad went on to ask India to directly talk with the Taliban.

