UN military observers vehicle fired at by Indian troops near LoC: Pakistan

Islamabad, May 24 (IANS) The Pakistan Army on Wednesday claimed that two officials of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) narrowly escaped after Indian troops fired at their vehicle while they were visiting areas along the Line of Control.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: "Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation."

It said the Indian troops deployed on the LoC "targeted UNMOGIP vehicle along LOC in Khanjar sector".

According to details shared by the military's media wing, the vehicle was carrying UNMOGIP Officers Major Emmanuel of Philippines and Major Mirko of Croatia when it came under fire.

The ISPR said the officials, who were on a visit to the LOC, were targeted despite the UNMOGIP's blue flag being hoisted on the vehicle as per procedure.

Last week, the Pakistan Army lodged a protest before military observers from the UN against "unprovoked" Indian firing on civilians.

Incidents of cross-border firing have become a norm since the end of 2016 with tensions simmering between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue. Exchanges of fire have been reported sporadically since the year began.

