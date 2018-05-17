UN General Assembly President commends India's peacekeeping commitment

United Nations, May 18 (IANS) General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak commended India's commitment to UN peacekeeping when he met India's Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar in the Slovakian capital, Bratislavia.

After their meeting, Lajcak tweeted that he "commended him on India's commitment to @UNPeacekeeping".

Lajcak's spokesperson Brenden Varma said that during their meeting they also discussed migration, sustaining peace, sustainable development and regional issues.

This was Lajcak's second meeting with Akbar, having met him last August when Lajcak visited New Delhi after his election as the General Assembly President, Varma said.

Lajcak and Akbar were in Bratislava to attend the GLOBSEC Forum 2018, which brings together leaders in politics, academia and non-government sector for strategic discussions.

(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in)

--IANS

al/nir