UN condemns Pulwama terror attack, calls for justice to be done

Condemning the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed lives of more than 40 CRPF personnel, the United Nations (UN) expressed its "deepest condolences" to the families of those of who lost their lives. "We strongly condemn today's attack in JandK's Pulwama. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people and Govt of India. We wish a speedy recovery to injured and call for those behind the attack to be brought to justice," an official statement read, which was later narrated by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.