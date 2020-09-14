UN agencies, member states hail India's commitment to multilateralism through UN partnership fund

New York, Sep 14 (PTI) A host of UN agencies and developing nations on Monday lauded India’s leadership role in the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, describing it as the country’s strong support for development priorities of nations in the global South and a reflection of the ideals and values of Mahatma Gandhi.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN commemorated the 3rd anniversary of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund Monday.

The Fund, established in 2017, has so far supported 59 projects in 48 countries, through USD 47.8 million in contributions from a USD 150 million multi-year pledge by the Government of India.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told the virtual commemoration that India has throughout its history prioritised cooperation over conflict, co-existence over the competition, sharing over receiving, plurality over hegemony and inclusivity and democracy over exclusion and control. “This has underpinned our approach to development cooperation as well.' Noting that India has always remained a strong votary of non-earmarked resources for development in multilateral institutions, Tirumurti said sustainability has been the focus of India’s developmental efforts.

“India shuns any effort to impose conditionalities or to create indebtedness or to constrain developmental space for developing countries,' he said, reiterating India’s full commitment to realising the true potential of this remarkable partnership for peace, prosperity and development.

Speaking at the virtual commemoration, Nepal said it is one of the beneficiaries of India’s generous assistance and appreciates India’s efforts on South-South cooperation, according to information from the Indian Mission.

The Sri Lankan envoy applauded and congratulated the Indian government and said India’s leadership and dedication in the Fund provide much-needed support for national development priorities of developing countries.

'The initiative of India reflects the values of Gandhi,” the Sri Lankan envoy said.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Palau to the United Nations Ngedikes Olai Uludong said Palau appreciates the gesture of solidarity from India and the Fund, which she said is an important partner of Palau and is valuable especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations Satyendra Prasad congratulated India on the 3rd Anniversary of the Fund and said some of the most catalytic-innovative SDG investments are supported through this South-South Partnership. Fiji especially welcomes India’s support for risk financing.

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland QC said the Fund is a commitment to multilateralism from India and an opportunity for all nations to come together for cooperation and development.

She said India has always seen the value in engaging with multilateral institutions and the Fund is an embodiment of that value.

She added that the Fund’s projects in collaboration with the Commonwealth are just the beginning and India’s ambitious support is a statement of intent that is greatly welcomed.

Vice Foreign Minister of Honduras Norma Cerrato said the country has greatly benefited by the contribution from India.

Antigua and Barbuda said the Fund has been extremely cooperative and Prime Minister Gaston Alfonso Browne has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the partnership through the Fund.

Australia also congratulated the Indian government for progress under the Fund. Australia, while not being a beneficiary of the Fund, said it looks forward to working with nations to enhance South-South cooperation.

The Maldives said nations should follow India’s lead as an example of multilateralism, while Kiribati said through the Fund, New Delhi is taking good leadership of the multilateral partnership.

The Gambia also commended India for demonstrating a commitment to south-south cooperation and Uganda voiced appreciation for making the fund more accessible.

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund is a dedicated facility within the United Nations Fund for South-South Cooperation established in 2017.

It is supported and led by the Government of the Republic of India, managed by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system.

