Umpire Kettleborough to miss 3rd day's play

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) On-field English umpire Richard Kettleborough pulled out of third day's play between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday due to a throat infection.

The 44-year-old was replaced by third umpire Joel Wilson who accompanied Nigel Long on the field as India resumed play at 74/5 after two days were spoiled by rain and wet outfield, allowing only 32.5 overs of play.

Long, from Trinidad, was replaced as TV umpire by fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary.

A local umpire, Binod Thakur, will now act as the fourth umpire.

--IANS

dm/in