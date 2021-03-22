Umpire’s Call Creating Confusion, Says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has criticised the fiercely-debated umpire’s call in the Decision Review System.

On the eve of the first ODI against England, Kohli said that it creates confusion and LBW dismissals should be based solely on whether the ball is hitting the stumps, even if marginally.

As per the current rule, at least 50 per cent of the ball should be hitting at least one of the three stumps for the batsman to be adjudged LBW on review in case an umpire’s call has been challenged.

“I played for a long time when there was no DRS. Right. If the umpire made a decision, whether the batsman liked it or not, it stayed like that. Vice versa the umpire gave it not out and it was out, it stayed like that, whether it was marginal or not,” Kohli said.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan to Open in 1st England ODI: Kohli

“According to me, umpire’s call right now is creating a lot of confusion. When you get bowled as a batsman, you don’t expect the ball to hit more than 50 per cent into the stumps to consider yourself bowled.

“So from basic cricket common-sense, I don’t think that there should be any debate on that. If the ball is clipping the stumps, that should be out whether you like it or not, you lose the review.”

Kohli, who was critical of the on-field soft signals following Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal in the 4th T20I against England, said the game has to be kept simple.

Also Read: Rohit-Kohli? Rohit-Rahul? India’s Opening Jigsaw Puzzle in T20Is

“That’s how simple the game has to be if it hits the stumps, or it misses the stumps. It doesn’t matter how much it’s hitting, and those kinds of things, because it’s creating a lot of confusion.

“…and you know the one more factor that needs to be considered is that, you know, how the fielding team responds to a dismissal that is claimed is also somewhere, defining soft signals as well,” he said. “You have to question what the spirit of the game is and what those guidelines are, because if, things like that happened with the Indian cricket team overseas, then you are talking about a totally different conversation of spirit of the game…,” he asserted.

Story continues

Kohli said the things could come to a head in high-stakes tournaments if controversial umpiring calls end up affecting results. “…there’s a lot at stake in the future with the big tournaments, and you don’t want some grey area factors in the game, which leaves you with no clarity to be the defining factors of those big tournaments.”

(With PTI Inputs)

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Where Was Deshmukh on 15 Feb? MVA-BJP Spar Over Quarantine Claims Kangana Thanks Panga, Manikarnika Teams for National Awards Win . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.