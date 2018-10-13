Umesh's fifer helps India bundle Windies for 311

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Pacer Umesh Yadav picked his second five-wicket haul as he cleared the tail to bundle West Indies for 311 on the second morning of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.

Resuming at 295/7, West Indies could add just 16 runs to their overnight total with Roston Chase completing his fourth Test ton, second versus India before falling to Umesh, who returned career-best figures of 6/88.

Overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo (2) was the first to depart, in the very first over as he failed to hang around.

Chase (106) ticked off his century while Jomel Warrican (8 not out) wielded his bat for sometime before Umesh speared in to pick the centurion Chase first and then last man Shannon Gabriel for a golden duck to wrap up the innings.

Brief Scores: West Indies 311 (Roston Chase 106, Jason Holder 52, Shai Hope 36; Umesh Yadav 6/88, Kuldeep Yadav 3/85) vs India.

