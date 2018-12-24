Umeed scheme empowers women in JandK

The Umeed scheme, a Government of India funded flagship project to empower women was launched in Jammu and Kashmir (JandK). It is aimed at empowering Kashmiri women and women from other parts of India. The Umeed programme under the Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM) is a Centre sponsored scheme to encourage women to be self dependant and self sufficient. It also encourages women to make small savings so that their Self Help Groups (SHGs) eventually become bankable at reduced rate of interests. In village Marta of Ramnagar district, many women directly benefitted from the said programme and established their own businesses. Women were encouraged to establish their own paper plate making unit in their house at Marta village. Speaking to ANI, Zahoor Ahmad, Block Programme Manager, Umeed said, "Women were not very upfront before the commencement of this scheme. Women have come forward and have become confident. This scheme has given them a moral boost. About 3500 women have joined hands with Umeed. They bring their points of concern forward in the meetings. It is a great programme for the nation's development."