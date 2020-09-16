Umar Khalid's Pre-Recorded Message: 'They Are Trying To Scare You, Trap You In Lies'

Activists and journalists on Wednesday shared a video message recorded by Umar Khalid before his arrest by the Delhi Police in a case related to the Delhi riots.

The video was released three days after his arrest on Sunday.

In the video Khalid said the police was “not catching people who openly instigated the riots, in front of the police, in front of TV cameras, we’ve all seen this.”

“Forget an FIR, they haven’t even been called for questioning,” he says.

Instead, Khalid said false cases were being registered against people who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

“I gave a 17-minute speech out of which 20-30 seconds are taken out and made viral saying that I conspired in the Delhi riots. The part where I talked about Satyagraha is nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Related...

“Why am I dangerous? Is it because I say that this country as much mine as it is yours? We live in a beautiful country where people of different faiths, speaking various languages, all kinds of people are equal before the Constitution and the law. Today, efforts are being made to change this, to divide us. And those who speak against this divisive politics are threatened, intimidated and put behind bars to silence them,” he said.

“They are trying to scare us, but they are trying to scare you too. They are stifling our voice by jailing us, but they are also trying to trap you in lies. They want to frighten you into silence. My one appeal is do not get scared. Raise your voice against injustice.”

Watch below:

Watch: Umar Khalid, the courageous son of India, just before being arrested pic.twitter.com/H9nKaGlRQ4 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1)

Continue reading on HuffPost