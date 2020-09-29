Umar Khalid Case: Delhi Police Months-Long Delay Means Vital Video Evidence Destroyed

Muslim women protest at a candlelight vigil against Delhi riots at Mumbai Bagh on February 27, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

At least three separate investigations into the 2020 Delhi Riots seek to establish exactly what transpired at the Jafrabad metro station in the last few days of February.

These investigations are the reason that political activist Umar Khalid and university students such as Safoora Zargar of Jamia Millia Islamia, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal of Jawaharlal Nehru University, and a recent MBA graduate Gulfisha Fatima are in prison.

This metro station is also a short walk from the spot where Kapil Mishra of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave his now infamous speech on 23 February at Maujpur Metro Station, hours before the violence started, giving the Delhi Police three days to disperse protestors opposed to his government. “After that we will not listen to you,” he said in the presence of a senior policeman.

The video evidence was deemed so important that activists moved the Delhi High Court as early as 25 February 25, when the riots were still in progress, to request all surveillance footage and electronic evidence be preserved.

Five months later, on 26 July, an additional sessions judge of a district court at a bail hearing was pushed to harshly criticise the police’s “inscrutable indolence” in gathering the CCTV footage.

Defence lawyers argued that the footage was essential to exonerate their clients.

Yet a reading of the chargesheet in Khalid’s case shows the Delhi Police, inexplicably, waited for five months before writing to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on 30 July 2020 to preserve the video footage captured by the surveillance cameras installed at the Jafrabad Metro Station and the Maujpur Metro station, 1.5 kilometers apart from each other.

The DMRC promptly replied, three days later on 2 August, stating that they delete their footage after seven days. The footage from those crucial days in February was lost forever.

The Delhi Police’s delay in securing vital evidence only adds to the growing impression that the police investigation into the national capital’s worst communal riots in a quarter of a century is a pretext to arrest those who oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) majoritarian politics, the CAA and NRC, rather than an honest even-handed attempt to prosecute the guilty.

The Delhi Police has maintained it is carrying out an unbiased investigation into the communal violence that claimed the lives of 53 people, mostly Muslims, in the face of civil society, academics and retired police officers.

Defence lawyers say they want footage from CCTV cameras installed in the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi as well as videos made by people, journalists and photographers instead of contending only with the videos the police claim that its personnel made amid the violence.

“Even an ordinary person would say where is the CCTV footage in the case,” said Abdul Gaffar, a defense lawyer representing at least three men accused of violence near the Jafrabad Metro Station. “The investigating agency should have this footage so we can mount the best defence for our clients.”

The Delhi Police did not respond to HuffPost India’s request for comment.

CCTV footage deleted

The CCTV footage from the Jafrabad Metro Station is important because the area around this station in northeast Delhi is named as the scene of the crime in at least three cases — FIR 48/2020 Jafrabad Police Station registered on 24 February, which invokes rioting and assaulting a public official, FIR 50/2020 Jafrabad Police Station registered on 26 February, which invokes murder, and FIR 59/2020 Crime Branch registered on 6 March, which invokes the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), India’s anti-terror law, against students and political activists in their twenties and thirties including Khalid, Zargar, Narwhal and Kalita, and accuses them of conspiring to engineer the riots.

The Delhi Police say these students incited local women in northeast Delhi to block a thoroughfare near the Jafrabad Metro Station on 22-23 February, and this was the trigger for the Delhi riots, even though the violence started in earnest almost 24 hours later.

In addition to at least three Delhi riots chargesheets relating to the violence that the police allege occurred at the Jafrabad Metro Station, there are others that mention the violence as part of the “chronology” of events that have been inserted into them whether or not the actual crimes in the case occurred at Jafrabad or not.

