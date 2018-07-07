Ultra-Marathon runner Sameer Singh gets felicitated at Attari-Wagah border

Ultra-Marathon runner Sameer Singh, who completed marathon run of 13,750 Km in a span of seven months and six days, was felicitated at Attari-Wagah border on Friday. He had registered himself in 'Bharat Ke Veer' app and travelled all around the country to complete his run. Sameer began his journey on December 1 from Wagah before he travelled towards Kanyakumari, Kolkata, all the states of North-East, Nepal border, and from the Himalayas he reached Jammu through Srinagar. He faced all the tough climates and challenges to scale distance of 13,750 km across India.