Ultimate goal is to play for India: Minerva defender Ambekar

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (IANS) Title contenders Minerva Punjab FC's full back Abhishek Ambekar wants to win the I-League for his club and in the process also stake a claim for a India call-up less than one year ahead of the Asian Cup.

"Playing for India is my ultimate dream. Nothing can be better than representing one's country," Ambekar told the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website on Thursday.

Having featured in every match this season for Minerva, Ambekar attributed the team's success to the unity of the side. "We are on top of the table now. Our pre-season work has paid off and the team has gelled quite well. Our success is due to the fact that we are playing as one unit rather than just individuals."

"We hope to keep the momentum going in the upcoming matches. We have a couple of tough encounters ahead. So the winning attitude needs to continue."

Minerva have been in rampaging form, steamrolling sides at home and away but Ambekar feels Aizawl was one tough nut to crack, "Every match is difficult but I feel the toughest for us this season has been the away game against Aizawl FC. The crowd is very loud and the team is very difficult to break down."

"Even East Bengal came back from two goals down and as luck would have it we are playing these two sides next", he adds.

"The coach has shown faith in me throughout the season and I think I've been able to repay that belief in me. So I can say I'm happy with the way I'm playing," he shared.

With three games to go, Minerva Punjab FC are breathing down table-toppers Neroca FC's neck with two games in hand and two points adrift of the Manipuri outfit. The upcoming games are going to determine how this season ends, "The whole team understands the importance of those two matches and is ready to give their heart out on the field."

--IANS

dm/sam/bg