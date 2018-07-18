UK's Triumph sells 701 Street Triple motorbikes in India

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) British motorbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Wednesday announced it has sold 701 of its Street Triple series motorbikes in India which are now available in two new colours.

Britain's largest motorcycle manufacturer said in a statement here that its Street Triple range has now becopme the largest selling Triumph model in India after the Bonneville and Tiger series.

"The Street triple brand has registered a growth of 148 per cent year-on-year.

"The brand has also recently introduced two new colours - Crystal White and Matt Black," it said.

The Street Triple "superbike" is available in India in two ranges - the Triumph Street Triple S and the Triumph Street Triple RS.

Triumph's Indian arm said that the Street Triple's 765 cc 3-cylinder engine, developed from the Daytona racing prototype, "is also the engine of choice that is under rigorous R&D with Moto2 in preparation for its 2019 track debut as the official engine for the tournament".

"The new 765 cc Street Triple engine delivers a major step-up in power and torque with more than 80 new parts including new crank, pistons and Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and an increased bore and stroke," the statement said.

"The Triumph Street Triple was introduced in the early 1990s and has been a regular in several popular movies - 'Mission Impossible', 'Hitman's Bodyguard' and 'Salt' to name a few," it added.

"We are extremely pleased with the response to the Street Triple so far and hope to see more and more people enjoy this amazing machine, as much as we have enjoyed developing it,"

Triumph Motorcycles India MD Vimal Sumbly said in a statement.

"India as a market has been growing several notches and customers are now highly discerning, making informed decisions on the superbike of their choice," he added.

