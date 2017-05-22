Ukraine's Svitolina in women's top 10 tennis rankings

Madrid, May 22 (IANS) Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina now ranks among the Women's Tennis Association top 10 list released Monday after her 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1 win over Romanian Simona Halep in the Italian Open final, while Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza rose to the fifth place.

Prior to securing the WTA's sixth spot, after winning on Sunday her fourth title of the season, 20-year-old Svitolina ranked 11th, reports Efe.

German Angelique Kerber continues leading the rankings with 7,035 points, followed by Serena Williams of the US, who will not play again in 2017 because of her pregnancy.

The current WTA singles rankings and scores are:

1. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7,035 points

2. Serena Williams (United States) 6,110

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6,100

4. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,790

5. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,636

6. Elina Svitolina (Uraine) 4,575

7. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 4,480

8. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,330

9. Svetlana Kuznetzova (Russia) 4,310

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 4,095.

