U'khand govt adopts Centre's Unlock 4.0 guidelines

Dehradun, Sep 1 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday adopted the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre permitting all activities outside the containment zones with certain exceptions.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30, 2020, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the health department here said.

However, online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged. All inbound people from other states irrespective of the mode of travel shall mandatorily register themselves on the Smart City web portal -- smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in prior to their travel.

There shall be no restriction on such movement of people and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission approval C-permit will be required for such movements.

The registration documents shall necessarily be verified at the border check posts. All inbound people from high load COVID-19 infected cities irrespective of the mode of travel shall undergo a period of 7 days in institutional quarantine and subsequently 7 days in home quarantine. However, such individuals shall have the option of choosing from a government institutional quarantine facility (non-payment basis) or a paid quarantine facility (payment to be made by the quarantined individual).

All inbound people not from high load COVID-19 infected cities shall only be home quarantined for 14 days. However, all inbound asymptomatic people irrespective of coming from high load cities who have undergone RT-PCR, TrueNAT, CBNAAT tests from ICMR authorised lab not earlier than 96 hours from the time of arrival reflecting COVID-19 negative report, shall be exempted from being quarantined. All such inbound people who have undergone such test as specified above. shall also necessarily upload their medical report on the given web portal -- smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in during registration. However, all inbound asymptomatic people travelling for short visit (up to 7 days) for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of death in family, serious illness, visiting parents family members shall be exempted from being quarantined. These individuals shall be advised to stay at home and when they attend the intended work outside their home then they shall adhere to the norms of safety and social distancing. Districts may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the containment zones only, with effect from September 21 for which SOP of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare shall be followed. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. However, this will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21. Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Development Entrepreneurship (E) and their training providers will also be permitted with effect from September 21. Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/experimental works will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the districts. Social, academic, sports, entertainment etc. functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 people will be permitted with effect from September 21 with mandatory wearing of face mask, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser. However, marriage related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites related gatherings with the number of people not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to September 20, after which the ceiling of 100 people will apply. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed. However, open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

