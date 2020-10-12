UK At 'Tipping Point' As Millions Face Ban On Mixing Under New Coronavirus Rules

The UK is at a “tipping point” in the fight against coronavirus, a top scientist has warned, as millions in the north of England face a possible ban on mixing indoors and outdoors from Monday.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to outline a new three-tiered system of restrictions with measures expected to force pubs and restaurants shut across the north of the country.

Reports suggest under the top tier no household mixing will be allowed either, which could affect millions of people living in areas with high Covid-19 rates across England.

It comes as England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the country is at a tipping point similar to the first wave of coronavirus, but can prevent history repeating itself, PA Media reports.

He said the best way to keep transmission low and stop the NHS being overwhelmed was for people to follow self-isolation guidance, wash their hands, wear face coverings and social distance.

He added: “Earlier in the year, we were fighting a semi-invisible disease, about which we had little knowledge, and it seeded in the community at great speed.

“Now we know where it is and how to tackle it – let’s grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself.”

One leading scientist went further on Sunday, saying a second national lockdown is a possibility and stringent measures are needed to avoid it at all costs.

Professor Peter Horby, of the University of Oxford, told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the country was in a “precarious position” with rising coronavirus case numbers, hospital admissions and deaths.

People out socialising in Liverpool city centre, ahead of the 10pm curfew on Saturday night. More

Leaders across Northern England have criticised the plans for further regional lockdowns, accusing the government of treating the region as “second-class” and did not rule out possible legal action.

The Sunday Times reported ministers were drawing up proposals to give town halls more powers over the test and trace system to try to secure their support.

Meanwhile,...

Continue reading on HuffPost