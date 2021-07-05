UK Student Captures Large and 'Really Bright UFO' Hovering Over Seafront at Night

The debate over the existence of aliens and extraterrestrial beings from another world, who allegedly visit the planet Earth on their special aircrafts identified as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), has been intriguing mankind for a longtime. And ever since the US Navy declassified two videos of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) sightings captured by Navy pilots and released on its website in April last year, the debate over UFOs has intensified.

While many across the world have had their alleged sightings, the latest to join the slew of such bizarre findings comes after a student in Devon captured pictures of what he claimed was a UFO that soared above the sea for 10 seconds before it vanished, leaving him shocked.

According to a Mirror UK report, Matthew Evans spotted a set of bright lights in a triangular-shaped formation on an unidentified object while peering out of his top-floor flat window last week. The student said while the object quickly darted off, it was “really bright” and stayed long enough in the sky over the sea to give him time to pull out his phone and get photos.

He mentioned that his kitchen window gives a spectacular view of the sea and when the “object” came across the horizon, “I couldn’t help but see it,” he added. He also revealed that the object was not moving like a regular aircraft and was probably “moving a lot slower” and it went up and down, hovering for about 10 seconds, before it vanished.

As he didn’t know what it could be, Evans decided to take a picture. “I’m not quite losing my marbles yet. But it’s hard to place it so I suppose it is an unidentified flying object,” headded.

Notably, Evans’ sighting comes in the same week as the United States of America’s Director of National Intelligence released a long-awaited preliminary report into UFOs, which is now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). The report which was made public last month also confirms that such objects (UAPs) do look like “physical objects.” The report also cites officials who studied more than 140 military UFO sightings or UAPs and out of those only once could be explained.

