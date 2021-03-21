UK records another 5,312 coronavirus cases

Representative Image

London [UK], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 5,312 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,296,583, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported another 33 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,155. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 27.6 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Britain broke the daily jab record for the third day in a row with more than 873,000 people received a jab over 24 hours, the data showed.

"In just one day we vaccinated the equivalent of the entire adult populations of Liverpool, Southampton and Oxford combined," said Simon Stevens, the National Health Service (NHS) chief executive.

However, NHS England has warned that Britain is going to face a "significant reduction" in vaccine supplies from March 29 onwards.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that a need to retest 1.7 million vaccine doses as well as delays to doses arriving from India are the reasons why Britain is facing a "tighter" supply in COVID jabs next month. But the British government insisted that the country is on course to offer all adults a dose by the end of July.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia, and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)