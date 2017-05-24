UK police arrest fifth person in connection with Manchester attack | Reuters

LONDON A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a suicide bombing in the northern English city of Manchester which killed 22 people, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who was carrying a package, was arrested in the town of Wigan, 17 miles (27 km) to the west of Manchester city centre.

"We have made an arrest in Wigan this afternoon in connection with the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena," a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said.

"When arrested, the man was carrying a package which we are currently assessing." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)

