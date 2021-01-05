UK PM Boris Johnson cancels visit to India in view of new COVID-19 strain

New Delhi, Jan 05 (ANI): Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India in view of new COVID-19 strain. He was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attended Republic Day ceremony. Reportedly, PM Boris spoke to PM Modi today morning and expressed his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned. UK Government also issued notice that ‘in light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.’