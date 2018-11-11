UK officials remember slain soldiers of WWI in Kolkata

United Kingdom officials in Kolkata paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the First World War at the Bhowanipore Cemetery of 1907 on Sunday to mark the centenary of the armistice ending the Great War. The British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, Bruce Bucknell, along with other officials laid wreaths on the tombstones of the soldiers, to honour thousands of Indian soldiers fighting from the British side, who were killed during the First World War, in France, Flanders, Mesopotamia, Persia, East Africa, Gallipoli and elsewhere in the Near and the Far East. India had made one of the largest contributions to the Entente Powers, among the Commonwealth nations. A more elaborate commemorative affair was marked in India's capital New Delhi wherein a three-day event was organised by the British High Commission in India.