The UK moves India to the amber list from red. What does this mean?

The United Kingdom just moved India from its red list to the amber list. Read to find out what this means for travelers from India going to the UK.

UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the Red List to the Amber List



All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am.



See the full list of changes made today here [2/3]https://t.co/iYAJhsdm3y — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 4, 2021

What is the traffic light system?

The ‘traffic light system‘ devised by the country has three categories for classifying foreign nations— green, amber and, red. This helps people traveling to the UK understand what rules and regulations they should follow when going to the UK. The UK government reviews and monitors the list and updates it once every three weeks. And, the most recent changes will come to effect from 4 am UTC, August 8, 2021. However, “if there is a sudden change in conditions, a country or territory may be moved between lists without warning.” stated the UK authorities.

What is the red list?

Citizens of the UK are advised not to travel to counties that are on the red list. Additionally, only British and Irish nationals and, people holding UK residence rights can come back to the UK. However, they are all required to quarantine at a designated hotel for 10 days. They should also take a total of three covid tests. This includes one test before departure.

What does the amber list mean?

People going to the UK from countries on the amber list need to complete 10 days of home quarantine. Additionally, they need to take three COVID-19 tests. The first test, a minimum of three days before departure, the second test between arrival and second day. The third COVID-19 test after the 8th day of quarantine.

What is the green list?

People traveling from a green list country don’t have mandatory quarantine unless they test positive. Travelers need to take a COVID-19 test at least three days before traveling and another one between arrival and before the second day.

What does amber list mean for Indians going to the UK?

India was previously on the red list as a result of the second wave of infections. However, it is now moved to the amber list. This means that fully vaccinated travelers don’t need to go through the 10-day hotel quarantine. However, they should isolate at home. Additionally, they need to take a total of three COVID-19 tests.

Unfortunately, the UK only recognizes the Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Hence, the list does not include the three vaccines given in India. Covishield, the Indian version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine might be approved. “We recognize there are a large variety of COVID-19 vaccines being administered worldwide and work is ongoing to determine which non-UK vaccines and certification solutions to recognize.” stated a spokesperson from the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care.