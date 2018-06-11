UK Minister assured full cooperation in extradition of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju held meeting with UK Minister Baroness Williams over extradition of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. Speaking to mediapersons, Rijiju said, "Had fruitful meeting, I have put across Government of India's demands that anybody who's wanted in India, we seek cooperation from UK authorities (on extradition) and Minister assured cooperation whether it's Nirav Modi or Vijay Mallya." He also added that, "There are elements using UK's land to propagate anti-India activities, I've requested Minister, that it must be curtailed. Both UK and India are free countries but Freedom of Expression can't be used to abuse a country's image".