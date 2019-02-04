UK home office approves Mallya's extradition to India

The UK Home Office has signed for an order approving the extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India. "On February 03, the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India", said UK office spokesperson on Monday. "Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiring to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offenses," it added. India has been pushing for the extradition of Mallya, who is wanted in India for loan frauds, money laundering and other economic offences. A major breakthrough was achieved on December 10 when the Westminster Magistrate's Court found merit on the charges registered against Mallya in India and approved his extradition. The matter was then posted to the UK's secretary of state for confirmation. Mallya has 14 days from today to apply for leave to appeal. While sharing details of the latest development, government sources said that the completion of the legal process is awaited for the extradition of the fugitive liquor baron. "We have taken note of the decision of the UK Home Secretary to sign on the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India. While we welcome the UK Government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition", said sources.