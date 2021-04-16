UK Home Minister Approves Nirav Modi’s Extradition to India

United Kingdom’s Home Minister, on Friday, 16 April, approved the extradition of fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi to India, reported ANI, citing a CBI official.

Previously, on 25 February, a UK extradition judge had ruled that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, wanted in the over Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, can be extradited to India to stand trial, reported ANI.

Modi, who was arrested on an extradition warrant on 19 March 2019, is the subject of two separate sets of criminal proceedings, one a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB, and another, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the profits of that fraud.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Duo Pro 15 OLED UnveiledLockdown on Sunday in UP, Rs 10,000 Fine for Second Mask Violation . Read more on India by The Quint.