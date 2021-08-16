UK Govt Reopens Chevening Scholarship Programme 2022-23 for Afghan Students

The UK government had earlier stated that Afghanistan nationals will not be allowed to apply for the Chevening scholarship programme for 2022-23. However, it has now reversed its order due to the Taliban taking over Kabul. Now, Afghans will be allowed to travel to the UK for the scholarship.

The UK government offers Chevening Scholarship programme to candidates who want to study for one year master’s degree at any university in the country. The scholarship offers full financial support to the students and covers nearly 12,000 courses from over 150 universities. The scholarship covers tuition fees, travel expenses, visas, and a monthly stipend.

The scholarship is based on the merit of the students. Applicants will be allowed to choose three UK universities that fall under the scholarship programme. The courses are full time and the term usually begins in September/October.

To be eligible to apply for the scholarship, candidates must belong to a Chevening-eligible country. They must have completed their undergraduate programme program. “This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK but may be different depending on your course and university choice,” the official website read.

They must also have work experience of at least two years and must fulfill the Chevening English language requirement. Students can return to their country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after the award has ended.

