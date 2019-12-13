UK general elections: PM Modi congratulates Boris Johnson for winning majority

Incumbent United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party secured a majority in the House of Commons. The party has crossed the majority mark of 326 seats. The Labour Party lost with 198 seats in the house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Boris with a tweet. He wrote, "Many congratulations to PM Boris Johnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties." This was Britain's third general election in a little more than four years.