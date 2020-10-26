UK Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bail in PNB Fraud Case for 7th Time

In a major setback to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, a UK court on Monday, 26 October, again rejected his bail plea. This is the seventh time that the UK court has rejected Nirav Modi's bail plea.

Modi, who is wanted in India by Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case and has been at London's Wandsworth Prison since his arrest in March 2019, will appear before a court next month, via video-link, for the second phase of his extradition trial.

Last month, the UK court had extended the remand of the diamantaire till the next scheduled hearing in his ongoing extradition trial on 3 November.

Also Read: ‘Bad Boy Billionaire’ Nirav Modi, At the Centre of the PNB Fraud

The CBI and ED, seeking Modi's extradition to India, are being represented by the Crown Prosecution Service in the UK. The fugitive businessman has applied for political asylum in UK after he was denied bail five times.

In July this year, the ED confiscated the fugitive diamantaire's properties worth Rs 329.66 crore in Mumbai, Rajasthan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the UK. The movable and immovable assets were seized under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

The assets included four flats at Samudra Mahal, the iconic building in south Mumbai's Worli, a seaside farm house and land in Alibaug, a windmill in Jaisalmer, a flat in London, some flats in the UAE, shares and bank deposits. On 5 December 2019, the court declared him a fugitive economic offender.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of the Geetanjali Group are being investigated by the two agencies after the PNB alleged that they cheated it of Rs 13,500 crore with the involvement of some bank employees.

The ED has filed a charge sheet against Choksi in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court in Mumbai.

India is currently making efforts to extradite Modi from the UK and his uncle Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda where he is now a citizen.

Also Read: No Fair Trial for Nirav Modi in India: Katju to Depose in UK Court

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouUK Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bail in PNB Fraud Case for 7th Time . Read more on India by The Quint.