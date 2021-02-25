UK court to announce verdict in Nirav Modi's extradition case

Nirav Modi's extradition to receive verdict today in UK court after 2 years of legal battles. The convict is wanted for fraud and money laundering in the ₹14,000 crore Punjab National scam here in India. His multiple attempts at seeking bail have been rejected both at the magistrate and high court level as he was deemed a flight risk.

Nirav Modi's was heard for a period of two years at the Westminster magistrate court after he was arrested in March 2019. Nirav's defence team have raised several objections to his extradition, citing that Nirav Modi has been suicidal and India has failed to make a prima facie case against him.

