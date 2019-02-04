UK clears extradition of Vijay Mallya

London, Feb 4 (IANS) In a shot in the arm for the CBI, the British government on Monday approved the extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India where he is wanted in a Rs 9,000-crore Kingfisher Airline loan default case.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday signed the order to extradite Mallya which has already been allowed by a lower court.

However, experts said that Mallya has 14 days' time to appeal against his extradition in a higher court.

A note issued by Press Officer Bethany Ditzel citing a UK Home Office spokesperson said: "On 3 February, the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mally's extradition to India.

"Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offences. He has 14 days from today to apply for leave to appeal."

The Westminster Magistrates Court in the UK on December 10 gave the ruling to extradite Mallya following a prolonged litigation.

Mallya, 63, left India on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loan amounting to Rs 9,000 crore he had taken for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

A consortium of 13 banks -- led by the State Bank of India (SBI) -- has been preparing to initiate loan recovery proceedings against him.

Proceedings are on before the Mumbai Special Court against Mallya under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Late in 2017, India filed extradition proceedings against Mallya which he has contested. He is currently out on bail in London.

--IANS

rak/nir