UK-based pro-Khalistan activist caught smooching a transsexual

In a video, which is going viral on social media, Harsimranjit Singh Khera, the youth leader of the Sikh Federation UK, a pro-Khalistan organization, is seen smooching a transsexual person. Khera has been engaged in the anti-India 2020 Referendum activities in the United Kingdom and other European countries. Many believe that the content of the video is in contrast with what the radical leader preaches. The small amateur video clip has been shared by 'Real SIKH talk' organisation on their Facebook page. The post accompanying the clip reads, "Harsimranjit Singh Khera - Sikh Federation UK's main youth leader/ activist has been exposed snogging a tranny." The 'Real SIKH talk' goes on to say, "After this expose, Khera has deleted his Facebook profile and is hiding away, while Sikh organizations like Sikh Federation UK attempt to cover it all up as usual."The video of Harsimranjit Singh Khera, several Sikh leaders believe, has exposed his false claims of gaining independence on Sikhs' principles and beliefs. "The growing sexually perverted twisted individuals in the community need to be exposed and targeted before anyone else", read the post by Real SIKH Talk.