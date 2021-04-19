UK Adds India to Its Travel ‘Red List’ Amid Surge in COVID Cases

The United Kingdom added India to its travel 'red list' on Monday, 19 April 2021 amid the surge in COVID cases in the country.

Earlier, in the evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi citing an unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

As per Health Secretary Matt Hancock, all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals has been banned temporarily.

“We’ve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the Red List. This means anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident or a British citizen cannot enter the UK if they’ve been in India in the previous 10 days,” Britain Health Minister Matt Hancock told their parliament.

According to the new orders, people coming from red list nations--which includes Pakistan and Bangladesh must pay hefty amounts to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days.

Hancock said that this decision was made considering the surging case numbers and the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in India.

"In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week," the two governments said in a joint statement.

Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would instead speak later this month "to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India", the statement added.

According to Union Health Ministry on Monday, 19 April, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh new cases and more than 1,600 deaths.

(With inputs from AFP)

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.Can You Be COVID Positive Even if Your RT-PCR Test Says Negative?CSK Thrash Rajasthan by 45 Runs For Second Victory of IPL 2021 . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.