UGC wants university students to write the "cow science" exam

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all the universities across India to encourage their students to take the 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination,' an upcoming national-level voluntary examination aimed at testing people's knowledge of gau vigyan or "cow science."

The Commission also called for the promotion and wider dissemination of information regarding the exam, scheduled to be held on February 25.

Exam: What is the cow science exam?

The online exam was announced by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chief Vallabhbhai Kathiria last month.

It will be open to all those studying in primary, secondary and senior secondary schools, as well as colleges.

Further, anyone from the general public can also take the exam.

The hour-long test will be conducted in 12 regional languages, besides English.

Notice: UGC secretary issued notice to all universities

In a notice sent to all universities on Monday, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain told the vice-chancellors to give "wide publicity" to this initiative.

"Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is going to conduct an All India On-Line 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar- Prasar Examination' on 25th February, 2021 for students of primary, secondary & senior secondary schools/colleges/universities and for all citizens (sic)," the notice read, according to ThePrint .

Fact: Jain requested varsities to 'encourage students' for the exam

"I write this to request you, to give wide publicity to this initiative and encourage students to enroll/register themselves for this examination. This may also be brought to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your university," the notice further read.

Announcement: All participants to get appreciation certificates

While announcing the exam, Kathiria had said there is a need for this exam as there is a lack of awareness about the "scientific qualities" of cows.

"Gau mata is revered in India, but not much has been done to educate the masses about its qualities over the past few years," Kathiria had said at the time.

All participants will be given appreciation certificates.

Other details: Several unfounded claims part of 'reference material'

However, the "reference material" issued for the exam seemingly mentions various unproven claims about indigenous cows and their benefits.

It reportedly claims the slaughter of cows can bring earthquakes, among other things.

For the unversed, the RKA was set up in February 2019, and has since been working on the dissemination of information on the economic, scientific, and spiritual relevance of indigenous cows.