UGC Suggests Course to Build Emotional Resilience in College Students

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has asked the vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges to introduce a programme for developing the emotional intelligence of students. The commission stated that building emotional resilience amongst the youth has become essential to sail through a crisis and tough situations like the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Education Policy( NEP) 220 has also recommended socio-emotional learning to Higher Education institutions (HEls) for students’ holistic growth, said the UGC.

“The pandemic has affected people both physically as well as emotionally, especially the youth who have been facing fear, anxiety and stress. The NEP 2020 has asked the institutes to provide academic support to students and mentor them through suitable counselling and mentoring programmes,” UGC chairperson said in a letter to all heads of higher education institutes.

UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) has developed Compassionate integrity Training Self-directed Learning (CIT-SDL) course to mainstream social and emotional learning in education systems. The course available on the UNESCO MGIEP online learning platform aims to train the youth with different skills such as self-regulation, self-compassion, compassion for others, and engagement with complex systems.

The programme is meant to calm the body and mind, helping develop focus in students in their respective work. The course is of 30 hours and the learners are supported through an online CIT Learner Community and monthly masterclasses facilitated by qualified, experienced trainers.

Upon successful completion of the programme, students are awarded a globally recognised certificate from UNESCO MGIEP and Life University. Those who want to enrol in the course can avail of the full CIT course free of cost.

This course on emotional intelligence skills is science-based and will also contribute to fulfilling the NEP-2020 goals to create engaged global citizens.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here