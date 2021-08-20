UGC’s Scholarship For Reserved Category Students in Postgraduate Courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a scholarship for students in postgraduate courses in different universities. A total of 1,000 students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will be rewarded with UGC Scholarship. This scholarship is meant for those pursuing postgraduate courses in engineering, technology, management, pharmacy, and other professional courses.

UGC said that the students of Masters in Engineering (ME) and Masters in Technology (MTech) will be given a scholarship of Rs 7,800 per month. At the same time, the amount of scholarship for other PG-level courses will be Rs 4,500 per month. After selection, the scholarship will be paid to students from the date of joining the course.

Students wishing to apply for the scholarship are advised to read the following important points before submitting the application on the National Scholarship Portal:

– The degree of MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and MA in Mass Communication & Journalism will be considered as “Non-Professional Courses” and hence they will not be eligible

– Candidates pursuing post-graduation in professional courses through correspondence or distance education are not covered under this scheme.

– As per the notification, the tenure of the award is for two or three years depending upon the postgraduate course

– The payment of the UGC scholarship amount to the selected students will be done through DBT mode.

– The scholarship of students who fail to be promoted to the next class will be withdrawn.

-Interested candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria are required to apply online at National Scholarship Portal (NSP) before November 30, 2021.

-Institute verification window will remain open till December 15, 2021. It is mandatory to get the online application verified from the institute where the candidate is studying.

