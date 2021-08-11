UGC NET June 2021: NTA opens registration window at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam in October

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online registration process for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2021. Interested candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the UGC NET June 2021 examination is 5 September (till 11:50 pm) while the application fee can be submitted till 6 September (till 11:50 pm).

As per the schedule prepared by the agency, the examination will be conducted from 6 to 11 October. The test will be held in two shifts - the first shift will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm while the second will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

"In order to regularise the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode," the official notice states.

In the notification, the agency has informed that they have merged the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle examination for UGC NET. So, this year the respective examinations will be conducted together in a computer-based format (CBT) mode.

Candidates who have registered for UGC NET of December 2020, but have not been able to complete the application process, can now finish and submit the registration form online. Moreover, the application process will also be conducted for both.

Finally, in the notification, NTA has also clarified stating that the slots of Junior Research Fellowship (JRFs) of both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 series will be merged. While the methodology for subject-wise cum category-wise distribution of JRFs shall remain unchanged.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for UGC NET 2021:

- Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

- Search and click on the link that reads "Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle" that is available on the homepage

Story continues

- Candidates need to click on the 'New Registration' tab and then register themselves using email id and mobile number

- After completing the online application form, applicants will have to upload the required documents

- Finally, pay the fee and submit the form. Save a copy and take a printout for future reference or use

Here's the direct link

Also See: JEE Main 2021: Re-exam dates for flood-affected students released; check details here

NEET UG 2021: Correction window to open today at neet.nia.nic.in; check details here

NEET 2021 applications close today at neet.nta.nic.in; correction window open from 11-14 Aug

Read more on India by Firstpost.