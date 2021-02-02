UGC-NET for JRF, Assistant Professor Eligibility From 2 to 17 May

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility test (UGC-NET) exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor will be conducted by the National Testing Authority on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Tuesday, 2 February.

The announcement was made by Dr Pokhriyal on Twitter. He also shared a public notice issued by the NTA.

Announcement



National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.

Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants.#UGCNET pic.twitter.com/5j1zifvjD1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

How to Register for the Exam?

According to the notice, the test will comprise two papers. While Paper I will include 50 MCQs, carrying 100 marks, paper II will carry 200 marks, comprising 100 MCQs.

The computer-based test will be held across two shifts – 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

While the online application process will go on for a period of one month from 2 February and end on 2 March, fees for the same can be paid till 3 March 2021.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.UGC-NET for JRF, Assistant Professor Eligibility From 2 to 17 May12 Children Administered Sanitiser Instead of Polio Drops in Maha . Read more on Education by The Quint.