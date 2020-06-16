UGC NET, JNUEE & ICAR 2020 Application Deadline Extended Again, Candidates Can Now Apply for the NTA Entrance Exams Till June 30 at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the application submission deadline of ICAR, JNU entrance exam, UGC NET, NCHM JEE 2020. According to the latest update, the students are now allowed to apply for the above entrance examinations till June 30, 2020. This is the fourth time when the agency has postponed the registration procedure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The application submission deadlines were earlier scheduled to close on April 30, which was extended till May 31 and further to June 15 and now it is July 30, 2020. Students who are yet to fill the application forms for UGC NET, NCHM JEE, JNUEE, are advised to visit the official website; nta.ac.in. CA Exams 2020 Latest Update: ICAI Provides ‘Opt-Out’ Option for July Exams.

“In view, many requests and representations received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations to be conducted by the agency,” read the official notification released by NTA.

The submission of online application for UGC NET, JNUEE, ICAR 2020 will be accepted up to 5:00 pm and submission of fee till 11:50 pm. The application fee can be paid through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI and PAYTM. In addition, the detailed schedule mentioning the revised dates of Admit Card availability will be announced separately. CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15.

The pandemic has cancelled all the examination events and postponed to further dates. NTA had already delayed JEE Main April session to be held in July and NEET as well to be conducted in the same month. In addition, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had informed that it is aiming to start the new academic session from September 1, 2020.