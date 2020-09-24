UGC NET Exams 2020 to Have Negative Marking for Wrong Answers? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Post

New Delhi, September 24: A fake post is going viral on social media platforms claiming that negative marking will be applicable in UGC NET 2020 exam that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The false claim was made in a newspaper report which said students will have to take the UGC-NET exam online and will have to solve the multiple choice questions in which negative marking be will be applicable for wrong answers. The claim states: 'In a news article it is being claimed that negative marking will be applicable in the NTA UGC-NET exam'. UGC NET Exams 2020 Admit Card Released Online, Students Can Check Admit Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Dismissing the claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claim is fake. The fact check said that there will be no negative marking on wrong answers in UGC-NET exam 2020 and the report is fake and misleading. The UGC NET 2020 exams are scheduled to be held from September 24 to November 5, 2020. On September 19, the NTA had announced the revised exam dates of UGC NET 2020 exam and had said that will be held over 12 days. Exams will be conducted in two sessions per day- i.e. from 9 AM to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Excise Department Has Announced Over 70,000 Appointments in All States? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

Here's the tweet:

दावा: एक न्यूज़ आर्टिकल में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि NTA UGC-NET परीक्षा में नेगेटिव मार्किंग लागू रहेगी। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। UGC-NET परीक्षा में गलत जवाबों पर कोई नेगेटिव मार्किंग नहीं होगी। pic.twitter.com/0WYMvQyp2J — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 23, 2020





Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fake messages have been widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp ever, which spread panic and confusion among people. The government has time and again warned people of such misleading post and have urged them not to fall a prey to such fake news and visit the official government websites for authentic information.