UGC NET Exams 2020 Admit Card Released Online, Students Can Check Admit Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, September 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised exam dates of UGC NET 2020 exam today. According to the schedule, the UGC NET exam 2020 will be held over 12 days. Exams will be conducted in two sessions per day- i.e. from 9 AM to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The UGC NET 2020 exams are now scheduled to be held from September 24 to November 5, 2020. For the exam to be held on September 24 and 25, the students can check the datesheet of NTA UGC NET 2020 on the official website of the NTA UGC NET exam ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam which was supposed to take place on September 16, was postponed to September 24 by the National Testing Agency. The datasheet can is available on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and can be checked by students online. Reports inform that the exams for papers like English, Commerce and Hindi will be held in two shifts. Get Complete Scheduled Here

The NTA conducts UGC NET exam in online mode and has of two papers. The UGC NET 2020 exams will be conducted by NTA in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across the country. The exams determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

