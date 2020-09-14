UGC-NET Exam Postponed, To be Conducted from 24 September

The National Testing Agency on Monday, 14 September, announced that the UGC-NET (National Eligibility Test) exam has been postponed and will be conducted from 24 September.

"In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2020-21 being conducted on (16, 17, 22 and 23 September 2020)... UGC-NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24 September onwards, this is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently [sic]," said a notice on Monday singed by NTA senior director Sadhana Parashar.

View photos

"The downloading of admit cards indicating roll number, examination centre, date, shift and timing of examination will be announced shortly on the official website of UGC-NET Examination, 2020," it further said.

The examination will be held amid the COVID-19 outbreak. India has consistently been recording more than 90,000 cases daily in the last few days. Other exams, including NEET and JEE (Main), have also been held in the month of September.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.UGC-NET Exam Postponed, To be Conducted from 24 SeptemberDelhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests COVID-19 Positive . Read more on Education by The Quint.