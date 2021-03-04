UGC-NET 2021 Last Date Extended; Here’s How to Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for UGC-NET May 2021 examination to 9 March 2021. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The official notification reads, “It is hereby informed that the last date for submission of online application form, has been extended from 02 March 2021 to 09 March 2021, to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form. This is being done in view of a number of requests being received in this regard.”

The last date to pay the application fee has also been extended till 10 March 2021. The correction window for the application will open from 12 March and will go on till 16 March 2021.

NTA will conduct National Eligibility Test (NET) exam on the behalf of University Grant Commission (UGC) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for assistant professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021.

How to Apply for UGC-NET 2021

Visit UGC-NET’s official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Click on the link: ‘Fill Application Form Dec 2020 Cycle (May 2021)’

Click on the link: ‘New Registration’ and fill in all the details

Login using the ‘Application Number’ and ‘Password’

Fill in all the required details and submit

Pay the application fee and save the form details

