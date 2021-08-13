UGC NET 2021: Know About Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & List of Subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). Interested and eligible candidates can apply till September 5 at ntanet.nic.in. This year the agency has merged the UGC-NET exam for June 2021 and December 2020 sessions. According to the revised schedule, the exams would be conducted from October 6 to October 13 at multiple centres across the country.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year – once in June and another in December. However, December 2020 UGC-NET was postponed due to COVID-19, and the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has also been delayed. Hence, NTA has merged both sessions exams to regularize the cycle. UGC-NET is conducted in CBT mode. Know about the exam pattern, marking scheme and subjects for UGC NET 2021

UGC-NET 2021: Subjects

UGC-NET is conducted for 81 subjects to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges. It is conducted for Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education, Anthropology, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Archaeology, Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies, Commerce, Comparative Literature, Comparative Study of Religions, Computer Science, and Applications, Criminology, Defence and Strategic Studies, Dogri, Economics, Education, Electronic Science, Environmental Sciences, Folk Literature, Forensic Science, Geography, History, Home Science, Human Rights and Duties, Indian Culture, Labour Welfare/personal welfare/ Human resource management, Law, Library Science, Mass Communication and Journalism, Music, Performing arts, Philosophy, Political science, Population Studies, Physical education, Public Administration, Psychology, Social Medicine & Community Health, Social work, Sociology, Tourism Administration and Management, Tribal and Regional Language/Literature, Visual art, Woman studies, Yoga and language subjects like Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Konkani and others.

Story continues

UGC-NET 2021 Exam pattern and marking schemes

UGC-NET is a CBT exam of three hours duration without any break. In total 50 questions are asked in paper I and 100 questions are asked in paper II of two marks each. The questions in Paper I are designed to test the reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate while paper II is based on the subject selected by the candidate. The medium of the question paper shall be in English and Hindi only, however, candidates will be given question paper in the language chosen by them during registration. There is no negative marking in the examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here