UGC launches academic jobs section for NET, SET, PhD qualified candidates; check at ugc.ac.in

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced an academic job portal for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), National Eligibility Test (NET), Junior Research Fellowship and State Eligibility Test (SET) qualified candidates.

Interested candidates, who have passed NET/SET/PhD can register themselves by visiting the official website at ugc.ac.in/jobportal and create their profiles online.

Through this portal, candidates will be able to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities and colleges. By this, they can get themselves placed at suitable vacancies in the Commission.

As per an official statement, "the portal helps NET/SET/PhD qualified candidates to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities/colleges and other employers with the ultimate aim to get them a suitable job."

The Commission also informed that the job portal will become operational shortly.

Check official statement here: ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/2859362_UGC-Letter-Academic-Job-Portal.pdf

Meanwhile, non-teaching jobs consist of a wide collection of administrative roles in various fields including engineering, security, health, library, accounts, and others.

Details on Academic Job Portal: This portal will help employers to post about job recruitment, vacancies and also search for the appropriate candidate. Candidates will be able to apply for all the teaching jobs available in the respective colleges. Even non-teaching jobs will also be included via this platform soon.

Earlier, most of the higher educational institutions informed about vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts on their websites or through media. However, this arrangement will make it easier for eligible candidates to find a job and also make the recruitment process clear.

In February 2021, UGC had asked all central and state universities to recruit all vacant teaching and non-teaching posts under various reserved categories. Most of the institutions were directed to furnish the details related to teaching and non-teaching vacancies on their official website.

