    UGC Issues Fake University List, Highest Count From Uttar Pradesh

    The Quint

    The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, 7 October, released the latest list of fake universities with the highest number of fake universities in Uttar Pradesh.

    According to the notice released by UGC, a degree can be awarded, only by a University established under a Central, State/Provincial Act or an Institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act or an Institute especially empowers by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree.

    Check State-Wise List of Fake Universities Across India:

    Delhi

    Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj Delhi

    United Nations University, Delhi

    Vocational University, Delhi

    ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House

    Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

    Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India

    Adhyatmik Vishwavidyala (Spiritual University)

    Karnataka

    Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak

    Kerala

    St John’s University, Kishanattam

    Maharashtra

    Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

    West Bengal

    Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

    Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

    Uttar Pradesh

    Varnaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyala, Varanasi

    Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalya

    Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag

    National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

    Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Achaltal, Aligarh

    Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura

    Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Paratpgarh

    Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida

    Odisha

    Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

    North Orissa University o Agriculture and Technology, Mayurbhanj

    Puducherry

    Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

    Andhra Pradesh

    Christ New Testament Deemed University

    . Read more on Education by The Quint.UGC Issues Fake University List, Highest Count From Uttar PradeshHathras Case: Victim’s Family Moves HC Against ‘Home Confinement’ . Read more on Education by The Quint.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.