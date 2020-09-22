    UGC Guidelines: Full Refund of Fees For Cancellation of Admission, Migration of Students Till November 30; Check Schedule of Admissions And Session 2020-21 For First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students

    Team Latestly

    New Delhi, September 22: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that full refund of fees would be made on account of all cancellation of admission, migration of students, up to November 30, 2020, for this very session as a special case. The objective is to avoid the financial hardships being faced by parents due to lockdown and other related factors.

    Also Read | NEET 2020: Around 85-90% Students Appeared in Medical Exam, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

    In another tweet, he mentioned that the Commission accepted Report of the Committee and approved the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines on Academic Calendar for First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of Universities for the Session 2020-21. New Education Policy 2020: From Major Reforms in School and Higher Education To Digital Push, All You Need to Know.

    A full refund of fees:

    Also Read | JEE Main Result 2020 Date: Here's What Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Said on Joint Entrance Exam Results


    Suggested calendar:


    Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Monday that after coming of the new National Education Policy 2020, he is confident that now the youth here will not take up arms or stones but tools in the laboratory and build their future.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.