UGC Guidelines: Full Refund of Fees For Cancellation of Admission, Migration of Students Till November 30; Check Schedule of Admissions And Session 2020-21 For First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students

New Delhi, September 22: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that full refund of fees would be made on account of all cancellation of admission, migration of students, up to November 30, 2020, for this very session as a special case. The objective is to avoid the financial hardships being faced by parents due to lockdown and other related factors.

In another tweet, he mentioned that the Commission accepted Report of the Committee and approved the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines on Academic Calendar for First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of Universities for the Session 2020-21. New Education Policy 2020: From Major Reforms in School and Higher Education To Digital Push, All You Need to Know.

A full refund of fees:

To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case.#UGCGuidelines — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020





Suggested calendar:

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21. Suggested calendar👇 pic.twitter.com/JPYNhiWb0k — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020





Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Monday that after coming of the new National Education Policy 2020, he is confident that now the youth here will not take up arms or stones but tools in the laboratory and build their future.